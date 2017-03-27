Stolen big rig leads police on chase

- A stolen 18-wheeler rig led police on a chase Monday afternoon before ending peacefully in Dallas.

The chase began in Seagoville around 5:45 p.m. after police say a man stole the big rig from a gas station while the driver was pumping gas.

The stolen big rig went up on 175 and headed towards Downtown Dallas before exiting in the Knox/ Henderson area. The man eventually pulled over at the Sprouts store and surrendered to police.

The man's name has not been released. It's unclear what charges he'll face.