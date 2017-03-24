Big Cat Rescue welcomes 2 bobcats from failed Alabama Zoo

- Two bobcats rescued from a failed zoo in Mobile, Alabama are arriving at their new home at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa Friday morning.

The cats were rescued along with several other animals during a secret raid of The Mobile Zoo. The zoo was shut down and its license revoked by USDA in November 2016. Last week the owner of the zoo was arrested on 28 counts of animal cruelty.

USDA had received numerous complaints of animals being mistreated at the zoo. At its peak, The Mobile Zoo housed more than 75 animals, ranging from bears to tigers and lions as well as monkeys and birds. USDA repeatedly cited the zoo for rotted food in a refrigerator that had maintenance issues, and rotted meat in the enclosures with the lions and tigers.

A rescue team from Big Cat Rescue was on site to capture the bobcats and transport them back to the sanctuary in Tampa.

The bobcats are both four years old. Their names are Lakota (a male) and Souix (a female).

