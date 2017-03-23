Parents pack school board meeting after racial, threatening post surfaces

- Outraged parents packed the Cobb County School Board meeting Thursday, demanding answers about the safety and education of their children after a post on social media, school officials said a student at North Cobb High School posted. Parents believe the school district took the post too lightly.

“It’s not a black thing or a white thing, it is a safety thing for all children at North Cobb High School,” said parent Ashley Mitchell. “The administration did not handle the situation at all.”

WATCH: Hear what parents have to say in their own words



In a tirade littered with profanity and the “N” word, the male student referred to pulling “a Hitler” and exterminating Black people with a mass genocide.

Katherine Santos read the post at the school board meeting, she said because she wanted the board to hear it out loud and understand why parents are so troubled about it.

“We were told it’s not a threat, not a specific threat, that is just ridiculous,” said parent Katherine Santos.

Parents said the notification they received from the school was vague and they are still waiting for answers as to what action, if any the school has taken.

“First of all we would like to have more information when something occurs, we had a very vague email, I had no idea what it meant, it was a page of nothing,” said parent, Lynn Roach.

Members of the NAACP and SCLC who attended the meeting said they would be there all the way with the parents.

“We will do what is necessary to make sure that the board attends to them and respects them,” said Dr. Ben Williams, President of the Cobb County Chapter of the SCLC.

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale opened Thursday’s meeting by saying that the district’s priority is the safety of all children.

The school district could not comment on disciplinary action, if any, but said it was an ongoing investigation.

