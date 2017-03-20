Phoenix police: Boy, 9, on life support following shooting; parents arrested [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police say Kansas Lavarnia, 31, and Wendy Lavarnia, 28, were arrested in the shooting of their 9-year-old son. Read more. National Phoenix police: Boy, 9, on life support following shooting; parents arrested Police say a 9-year-old boy remains on life support and his mother and father have been arrested following a shooting at a Phoenix home on Monday.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a call of a shooting at a home on the 2500 block of W. Rosewood Drive at about 3 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy, who was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

He remains on life support but is not expected to survive.

Wendy Lavarnia, 28, told police she was home during the shooting, along with three other children, and allegedly placed a loaded gun on the bed within reach of her children and turned around to see her 2-year-old child holding the gun when her 9-year-old son was shot.

Parents of 9yo boy shot yesterday booked in jail: Mom for putting loaded gun within reach of 2yo who shot 9yo, dad for illegally having gun. pic.twitter.com/N0kr889j9c — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) March 21, 2017

She has been arrested on four counts of child abuse for endangering her children by placing a gun within their reach, which resulted in another one of her children shooting the boy.

The boy's father, 31-year-old Kansas Lavarnia, has been arrested on one count for being a prohibited possessor with a gun in the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.