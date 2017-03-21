Wayward gator stuck in storm drain in Oldsmar [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption PHOTO: John Ruel National Wayward gator stuck in storm drain in Oldsmar The trappers had to be called in when an alligator found itself stuck in a storm drain in Oldsmar.

John Ruel, who captured video of the "rescue" in his neighborhood, said the alligator appeared to be about nine feet long.

At first, the trapper had a bit of a tough time pulling the alligator out as it seemed to want to climb back into the storm drain once it realized what was happening.

It happened in East Lake Woodlands in Oldsmar. The gator was unharmed and relocated. "We were happy he was rescued and that he wasn't hurt," said Ruel.

