Loved ones hold vigil for mother found dead [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Karlea Thomas Vigil 1 National Loved ones hold vigil for mother found dead A community is mourning the loss of a beloved mother. 31-year-old Karlea Renee Thomas was found dead Friday, her body was discovered by her 11-year-old daughter Cayla. At a vigil Sunday in Southwest Atlanta, Cayla said she loved everything about her mother.

- A community is mourning the loss of a beloved mother. 31-year-old Karlea Renee Thomas was found dead Friday, her body was discovered by her 11-year-old daughter Cayla. At a vigil Sunday in Southwest Atlanta, Cayla said she loved everything about her mother.

"Everything, she was just a lovable person," said Cayla Hayes.

Loved ones gather in SW Atlanta to remember Karlea Renee Thomas, her 11y/o daughter found her body Friday in the bathroom @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/IsjhBwPfet — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) March 20, 2017

Loved ones lit candles, wrote messages and shared stories about Thomas adding how much they will miss her laugh and her jokes.

MORE: 11-year-old finds mother dead on bathroom floor

"She was very voicetress, my fondest memories of her was performing, dancing, singing and acting," said her mother, Joya Poole.

"She was the most funniest person you could have in your life," said Thomas' niece, Tyreana Malcom. "She would just make the funniest jokes. "

According to authorities, Thomas' boyfriend was being interviewed by police after her body was discovered. Atlanta Police are awaiting more information from the medical examiner.

"Got so many question marks in my mind," said Poole. "I cannot fathom any kind of emotion toward it right now."

Thomas' family is now working to sort out how to help Cayla.

You can help out Cayla and the family at this GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/3irsobs