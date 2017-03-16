Massive fire engulfs downtown Raleigh construction site National Massive fire engulfs downtown Raleigh construction site Incredible images coming out of downtown Raleigh Thursday night where an apartment building under construction was engulfed in flames.

The five-story apartment building caught fire just after 10 p.m. The building is adjacent to the Glenwood South restaurant and bar district, officials said. The fire escalated to a five alarm blaze by 11 p.m. Thursday. The flames quickly spread to another building where people were said to be possibly trapped inside, fire officials said.

Nearby buildings and homes were evacuated.

Water was being thrown on many nearby buildings to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

#RaleighFire Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/bU9kLTT2Hi — Al Bree (@nlitenmebabe) March 17, 2017

