Atlanta police, FBI post large reward for murder suspect

- She was only 16 years old when she was caught in a spray of bullets into the car in which she was.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department are teaming up to find the murder suspect in the death of Keosha Tinch which happened early last month at the Deerfield Gardens apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

WATCH: FBI, APD announce large reward for tip leading to capture of murder suspect



Resident Keana Parker said she remembers a lot of sirens and commotion in the early morning hours of February 2 when the shooting occurred.

“I was home that night when it happened,” said Keana Parker. “Only thing I know that, you heard a loud banging.”

It was the gunshots involved in the shooting death of Tinch. Federal and local authorities said they are working to find murder suspect Dwight Lewis. Investigators said he was involved in an altercation at the apartment complex which escalated into gunfire in the direction of the car in which the teenager was riding.

“Mr. Lewis fired several rounds into a vehicle that had this 16-year-old female inside of it and she was hit and she did die from those wounds,” said FBI Special Agent Stephen Emmett.

He said the two agencies are collaborating on the murder case with the big priority being the reward.

“We want to move things along and we’ve added a combined $10,000 to help those individuals come forward with the information we need,” said Emmett.

Special Agent Emmett said he hopes big money will shake loose information from reluctant eyewitness or residents who may have valuable information.

Emmett said the teen’s grieving family is seeking answers and justice

“Just imagine if it were your child you would want others to do the right thing for you and now the time to do the right thing for this grieving family,” said Emmett.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta office, the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, where tipsters can remain anonymous.

