EXCLUSIVE: Dog attack victim out of hospital, dancing through recovery

- After nearly two months in the hospital, the 5-year-old girl who was brutally attacked by dogs while walking to her school bus is now home with her family.

Little Syrai Sanders was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on March 6. Her family agreed to talk with FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor Tuesday about her continued progress.

Proctor tweeted video of little Syrai dancing with a big smile on her face—it's truly a testament to her physical strength.

The F. L. Stanton kindergartener had her scalp severed from her head when three dogs attacked her and her 6-year-old classmate and neighbor Logan Braatz, who was killed.

"I am going to miss Logan. I loved to play with him," she said.

The energetic child vividly remembers the attack.

"They bite me. They bite my ear, my head. They bite every part of me. Then the doctors had fixed me," she recalled.

Syrai's father, Willie Sanders, says his daughter had at least eight surgeries during her hospital stay, including two surgeries on her eye . She spent weeks in the intensive care unit and then physical therapy.

Syrai told FOX 5 she still like some animals.

"The dogs who are nice, but not the dogs who are bad," she said.

Syrai's favorite restaurant is McDonald's, which was her first stop when she left the hospital.

Syrai's long term prognosis is not clear. Although she is dancing and full of energy, Syrai still does not have a left ear and faces more surgeries in the future, according to her father.

The owner of the dogs, Cameron Tucker, is charged with a misdemeanor and reckless conduct.

