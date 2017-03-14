Wayward sea lion stuck in Vacaville canal

- The Marine Mammal Center has sent a team to rescue a California sea lion that is trapped in a Vacaville canal.

Humane Animal Services, which serves the Solano County area, informed the Marine Mammal Center about the trapped sea lion around 10 a.m., center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said.

The cement canal is on the border of an agricultural area and small community off of Leisure Town Road. A veterinarian believes the sea lion is a sub-adult or adult based on media video and photos, Rulli said.

The sea lion might have been swimming up the Sacramento River and made a wrong turn into a series of ditches and waterways, he said.

The Marine Mammal Center rescue team that left the center at 10 a.m. included trained volunteers, a veterinarian and a rescue manager, Rulli said.

"The location is a rare occurrence. We don't see sea lions in this area," he said.

Sea lions are prolific swimmers and often travel up the Delta, according to Rulli.

