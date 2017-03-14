VIDEO: Toddler girl abandoned by mother in Riverside grocery store National VIDEO: Toddler girl abandoned by mother in Riverside grocery store A young mother abandons her two-year-old daughter in a Riverside grocery store. This morning, police need your help to find the woman.

This is a security video of the mom walking into a Food-4-Less store on Van Buren Boulevard on Sunday.

Her little girl whom we have blurred is seen trying to keep up with mom.

Riverside Police say while mom was shopping when the girl wandered off. When a good samaritan brought the girl back to her mother, the mom said: "Oh just leave her."

The woman paid for her groceries and then left her child behind. The girl was later shown this photo and she said “That's my mommy.”

This morning, the toddler is in protective custody.

If you have any information about her mother -- please call Riverside PD at (951) 826-5700.

