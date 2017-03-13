Former President Barack Obama reportedly in Bay Area National Former President Obama reportedly in San Jose Monday Former President Barack Obama was in the Bay Area Monday for private meetings with tech executives that may include fundraising pitches for his presidential library.

- Former President Barack Obama was in the Bay Area Monday for private meetings with tech executives that may include fundraising pitches for his presidential library.

He apparently traveled to the area Sunday night and was expected to meet privately with tech leaders. It's believed Obama was holding meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in the South Bay.

There's quite a bit of extra security around the hotel and what appears to be Secret Service near several of the entrances. Guests at the hotel spotted his motorcade arriving and bomb-sniffing dogs securing the area.

There have been no public sightings of Obama in restaurants or other high trafficked areas in the region..

The purpose of the meetings is unclear, but we're told Obama has been out raising funds for his presidential library.

The Omaha World Herald is reporting he met with billionaire Warren Buffet in Nebraska on Sunday.

