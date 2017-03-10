Gas leak ignites fire in Downtown Dallas National Gas leak ignites fire in Downtown Dallas A construction crew drilled into a gas line in Downtown Dallas, causing into to rupture and start a fire Friday afternoon.

Fumes from the gas break caused an explosion. It sent flames and heavy smoke in the air.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says construction crews were working in the area when their drill struck a gas line in the 2100 block of Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

Between 80 and 100 firefighters responded to the scene. Crews doused the flames for about an hour and a half, which is about the same time it took to get the gas turned off.

Firefighters were worried the fire would spread to the office building, which is why they kept dousing it until the gas was finally capped. No word on if the building suffered any damage.

The fire forced the evacuation of several office buildings, leaving people stranded in the streets for hours.

Atmos Energy is working with Dallas Fire-Rescue to make sure the area is safe before they reopen.

It's unclear who the construction crew worked for. Atmos Energy says they did not work for them. One of the two people injured was the man operating the drill.