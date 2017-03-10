Armed suspect in SFPD custody after barricading in Mission building [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police respond to an armed barricaded man on March 10, 2017 in the Mission District. National Armed, barricaded suspect in San Francisco prompts shelter-in-place Police were urging residents to avoid parts of the Mission District in San Francisco Friday afternoon as officers responded to an armed barricaded person in the area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Police have taken an 60-year-old, female armed suspect into custody who was barricaded in the Crown Hotel on the 500 block of Valencia Street in an hours-long standoff in San Francisco's Mission District Friday.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. the suspect stepped into the hallway and was apprehended. The suspect has been transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to San Francisco police. Police also said the suspect's weapon has been found.

Tactical teams made contact with the suspect around 7 p..m. and negotiated by using an amplification vehicle.

A shelter-in-place order was issued after the incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. for residents and businesses in the area of Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets as police sought to diffuse the situation. Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said buildings in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The perimeter and evacuations will remain in effect for the time being, according to Sgt. Andraychak.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Sgt. Andraychak said it all began when a pest control contractor was in the building spraying for vermin. The resident in the third-floor apartment brandished a weapon at the contractor, who fled from the scene and called police.

Officers said the occupant of the apartment is a "known suspect," suggesting that police have had a prior history with the person. Officials did not publicly identify the person.

Police said the person was confined to their apartment and they planned to remain on the scene until the person was in custody.

"Our priority is to bring this to a peaceful solution," Andraychak said.

Officers were on the perimeter to collect contact information for those evacuated to determine possible overnight housing needs, SFPD said on Twitter. Police instructed those affected to call (415) 558-5400 for possible overnight assistance from Red Cross Bay Area.

All vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Valencia Street was halted as police responded to the scene. San Francisco Municipal Railway service was disrupted during the incident.

A BART spokesman said the police activity was not impacting the transit agency's operations and BART trains were running normally.