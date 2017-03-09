$4.5 million of high-end eyeshadow stolen from Anastasia warehouse

- A bizarre burglary we couldn't possibly make up.

A hundred thousand palettes of the 'Modern Renaissance' eyeshadow was stolen from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley that stores Anastasia products.

The suspects cut through the roof to break in.

And the estimated value a whopping four and a half million dollars.

'Modern Renaissance' is one of the high-end makeup products created by the Anastasia store in Beverly Hills.

She is considered the eyebrow expert of Beverly Hills.

The robbery took place between January 28 and 30.

If you have information please call the LAPD.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.