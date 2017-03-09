Missing girl, 5, found begging for food in Queens

- A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was found hungry and alone at a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday night, according to police.

Essiah Miller was begging for food at the Three Brothers Meat Market on Central Ave. at about 6:30 p.m.

An employee immediately contacted police after realizing that she was alone.

Cops arrived and discovered that Essiah had been dropped off at her home by a day care worker who did not make sure an adult was in the house, said police.

Trimeka Crum, 35, of Queens, was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Essiah is is in good health. She was handed over to her guardian, an aunt.