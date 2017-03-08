Police respond to deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe National Police respond to deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe Police are responding to a deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe.

- Dozens of police officers descended on a neighborhood in the East Valley Wednesday, for an incident that culminated in a four-hour standoff.

According to reports, the incident began with 911 calls reporting a shooting inside of a church on Calle San Angelo.

"A small pursuit ensued, the pursuing vehicle stops, he then starts to go again, and then rams an MCSO patrol vehicle with the deputy inside of it," said Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Police reportedly swarmed the scene later, and reportedly opened fire. One person was reportedly hurt critically as a result.

"As this is going on, we have a separate scene in the house, and the scene is basically the other half of this, the other half of a shooting or suspects of the same shooting have now ran into a home" said Enriquez.

The neighborhood was virtually on lockdown, and people inside the house were seen taunting SWAT officers at the scene. Several people were eventually taken into custody, and lock downs were lifted for two schools in the area.

No deputies have been injured in the shooting.

