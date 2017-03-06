Gilbert police officer accused of punching woman in the face National Gilbert police officer accused of punching woman in the face Alleged police brutality by a Gilbert police officer was caught on video during the arrest of a 24-year-old woman who says she's pregnant. The arrest happened on Sunday and the people who recorded it claim the officer punched the woman in the face. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

- The video allegedly shows a member of the Gilbert Police Department punching 24-year-old Rickeda Jobe while she was being arrested for violating a court order.

The video has been viewed more than 36,000 times since being posted to Facebook early Monday morning and the people who filmed it say Rickeda Jobe didn't deserve to be roughed up by GPD officers.

Jobe says she was hit more than once while she was in handcuffs in her neighborhood.

"He hit me on the face, this whole side, kind of like here, my hands are kind of swollen still and bruised up."

She admits to biting the officer's finger while she was being taken into custody. You can see a bruise by Jobe's eye where she claims to have been hit. To make matters worse, Jobe says she's five months pregnant.

"It didn't really hit me until I was in the car and I was bawling my eyes out. I wasn't crying purposely, but my tears were flooding my face."

GPD wouldn't comment on camera, but instead released a statement. They are aware of the video and they are conducting an administrative investigation. They also say the officer involved has now been placed on restrictive duty.

Sophia Perez and her mother captured the video and posted it to social media. They couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"We yelled at him because he socked her in the face pretty good. He drew his hand back and just hit her right in the face."

Jobe says this isn't her first run-in with the law, but isn't sure if she'll be filing her own complaint.

Jobe was arrested for the violation of the court order, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. A GPD spokesperson said the officer was wearing a body camera and that footage is being reviewed. We are waiting for the police department to release that footage to us.

Gilbert PD tells us there's an administration investigation into video. Officer involved is on "restrictive duty" #fox10phoenix https://t.co/64fRd264Gk — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) March 7, 2017

A video posted to social media claims to show police brutality in Gilbert. The two that shot it say an officer punched a pregnant woman pic.twitter.com/a7gimaLHQT — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) March 7, 2017