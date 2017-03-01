St. Pete credit union helps rebuild osprey nest National St. Pete credit union helps rebuild osprey nest Two years ago, a pair of Osprey built a nest on the sign in front of Achieva Credit Union near the corner of 62nd and 4th in St. Pete.

- Two years ago, a pair of Osprey built a nest on the sign in front of Achieva Credit Union near the corner of 62nd and 4th in St. Pete.

"Which actually was not a safe environment it was low the ground and near a busy intersection," said Chelsey Wilson, with Achieva.

So Achieva teamed up with the Clearwater Audubon Society to relocate the nest.

"We felt it was very important to provide a safe habitat for these birds," Wilson said.

"It requires a special permit and I happen to possess a permit like that," said Barbara Walker with the Audubon Society.

They installed a 50-foot poll then delicately moved the nest.

"We had a naming contest among employees and they voted on the winner and the big winner is jack and Dianne," Wilson said.

In August, Achieva added a live webcam. Bird lovers can peek in 24/7. In a few weeks, they may see some extra family members. A trio of eggs was laid and should be hatching soon.

The live feed can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHqhGE7HOvU