19 charged in international conspiracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 19 people have been charged with taking part in international fraud and money laundering conspiracies that led to more than $13 million in losses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Wednesday in a statement that 17 defendants have been arrested. Two others remain at large. The office says arrests took place in New York, Los Angeles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany and Israel and follow a multi-year investigation.

Officials said in one scheme that operated out of Europe co-conspirators falsely advertised cars for sale on the internet. Buyers deposited money into bank accounts but never received any vehicles. In an outgrowth of that scheme, employees at mid-sized and large companies were tricked into wiring money into accounts controlled by members of the criminal enterprise.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.