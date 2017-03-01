Carjacker surrenders after wild pursuit with spikes, PIT maneuvers, armed standoff

- A carjacking suspect who led authorities on a lengthy slow-speed chase in a small SUV to Redondo Beach today surrendered to a SWAT team after a nearly two-hour standoff.

The approximately 90-minute chase led to Pacific Coast Highway near Palos Verdes Boulevard, where the small SUV -- which has a Lyft ride-hailing service decal on the windshield -- was forced to stop about 9:40 a.m. by

officers who used a PIT maneuver that left the vehicle wedged against a curb.

Officers boxed in the SUV with their patrol cars and pointed weapons at the vehicle, and the standoff began. A SWAT team then arrived at the scene and its heavily armored vehicles drove up against the SUV.

The man surrendered about 11:10 a.m. without further incident. His name was not immediately released. According to broadcast reports, a man who identified himself as the driver's brother and said his sibling was mentally unstable was in contact with authorities during the standoff.

The carjacking occurred this morning in Lynwood, according to the sheriff's department.

The man subsequently led officers on a slow-speed chase over surface streets in the South Gate, south Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hermosa Beach areas.

At one point, officers deployed a spike strip, which flattened at least one of the vehicle's tires. A PIT maneuver was used to get the driver to come to a stop.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.