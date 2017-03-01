Case against infamous 86-year-old jewel thief stalls due to medical condition

- An 86-year-old woman, who is a self-proclaimed international jewel thief, said she is too sick to stand trial in her latest arrests her in Georgia.

Police arrested Doris Payne back in December after investigators said she tried to steal a $2,000 necklace from a store in Dunwoody.

That was just 14 months after she was arrested in Atlanta when police said they caught her lifting pricey earrings from Phipps Plaza.

Well now a Fulton County judge has placed Payne’s 2015 case on a dead docket due to her undisclosed medical condition.

That means her Atlanta shoplifting trial is on indefinite hold.

