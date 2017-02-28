Child dies after being left in hot car by half-sister National Child left in car outside Brandon shopping center The toddler left alone in a car at a shopping center on Lumsden Road in Brandon Tuesday has died, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said the 2-year-old boy, Jacob Manchego, was in the care of his half sister, 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello. She worked at BFF Kidz Child Care Center, in the shopping center where she parked.

Silva-Tello arrived at work around 9 a.m. At about 2:30 p.m., she came out to the car to find her half brother in the car. She took him to a nearby dialysis center, in hopes they could give medical aide.

HCSO said the boy was unconscious. Dialysis center workers tried to help the child until fire rescue personnel arrived and took him to Brandon hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said Silva-Tello was very upset. HCSO deputies did not suspect the incident was intentional, but deputies were conducting a criminal investigation. The woman was in custody and being questioned. No charges had been filed.

The temperature was over 80° Tuesday afternoon.

"It doesn't take long for temperature inside that car to reach 120°, 130° degrees," a representative from HCSO noted.