Elderly man rescued from Hassayampa River

Posted:Feb 28 2017 11:20PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 01:34AM EST

NEAR TONOPAH, Ariz. (KSAZ) - An elderly man inside a car that was trapped on the Hassayampa River had to be rescued by fire crews Tuesday night.

According to information released by Phoenix Fire Department, Technical Rescue Teams, along with a helicopter, were sent to the area of 319th Avenue and Baseline to assist Tonopah Fire Department with a swiftwater rescue.

SkyFOX was over the scene, as the rescue happened. The elderly man was taken by fire crews to dry land, and was later taken to a waiting ambulance.

