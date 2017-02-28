Deputy shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Shot of the scene from SkyFox Tuesday afternoon. National Deputy shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting An Orange County deputy was shot on Tuesday near an apartment complex in Orlando. According to authorities the deputy was shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex. At 1:20 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted the officer was in stable condition.

- An Orange County deputy was shot on Tuesday near an apartment complex in Orlando. According to authorities the deputy was shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex. At 1:20 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted the officer was in stable condition.

So thankful! OCSO Sgt is in stable condition at ORMC after being shot by convicted felon. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

According to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Sgt. Richard Stelter was shot on the scene by the suspect. Upon firing, authorities returned fire mortally wounding the suspect. "According to an eye witness, the actions taken by the deputy was appropriate," Demings said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OCSO, Sgt. Stelter suffered multiple gunshot wounds, mostly to his upper extremities, but he is expected to be okay. Demings also said Sgt. Stelter has a wife and 3 children.

In addition, a female victim was also shot, but she too is expected to be okay according to Sheriff Demings.

Deputies outside ER, tarp to conceal ambulance Bay at ORMC after a deputy was shot. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/CO11Ccdyrm — Dana Jay (@FOX35danajay) February 28, 2017

Interstate 4 had to be shut down right around noon on Tuesday at Kaley Avenue as authorities gathered at the scene.

BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff deputy taken by ambulance to ORMC after incident at Americana & Texas not far from Mall at Millenia. #Fox35 — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) February 28, 2017 PIO headed to scene of Officer Needs Help at Texas and John Young Parkway. 5100 block Picadilly Circus CT. No phone calls. Brief at scene. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

The apartment complex is located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. That is located near the intersection of Americana Blvd. and S. John Young Parkway.