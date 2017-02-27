At least 4 killed after small plane crashes in Riverside neighborhood

A Cessna 310 like this one pictured crashed into a Riverside home with four on board, authorities said.

- Four people were killed and at least two people were hurt when a small plane crashed into two homes Monday evening in Riverside, authorities said.

Authorities said the death toll could grow after the crash.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane came down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes near the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Rhonda Road. Video from SkyFOX showed at least one of the homes appeared to be completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris from the plane.

During a press conference Monday evening, a Riverside firefighter said a family of five from San Jose were on the plane and had traveled to Southern California to attend a cheerleading camp at Disneyland before the incident occurred.

Authorities said one person on the plane survived the crash but was rushed for medical treatment at a local hospital.

Saw the crash and I can't stop shaking pic.twitter.com/oors0csLDa — ely Ⓥ (@babyzucchini) February 28, 2017

Police said approximately 30 residents in nearby homes were being evacuated and taken to a community center at Nichols Park.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.