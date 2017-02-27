Tampa officer shoots pit bulls that killed, ate poodle National Tampa officer shoots pit bulls that killed, ate poodle A Tampa man says he was walking his pet poodle, Simba, Monday morning when two pit bulls attacked the small dog.

- A Tampa man says he was walking his pet poodle, Simba, Monday morning when two pit bulls attacked the small dog.

Simba's owner, Keithroy George, said the two dogs were not leashed when they charged toward him and attacked his poodle-- mauling him to death. George told FOX 13 that the dogs even began to eat Simba after killing him.

Horrified, George said he ran inside the house in fear for his life and called 911.

Police received the call at 5:55 a.m. and responded to the scene at 4500 block of 37th Street North. But upon arrival, the pit bulls attacked the responding officer.

The officer shot the dogs, injuring one and killing the other.

George told FOX 13 that after attacking his dog, the pit bulls went after two people walking down the street. The people were able to evade the vicious dogs by jumping a nearby fence.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates.