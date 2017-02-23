Baby 'Miracle' taken off life support after surviving shooting that killed her mom [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Parasha Beard | Facebook National Baby 'Miracle' taken off life support after surviving shooting that killed her mom A baby that was given the name ‘Miracle’ when she was delivered early after her mother was shot and killed was taken off life support Thursday.

FOX 32 NEWS - A baby that was given the name ‘Miracle’ when she was delivered early after her mother was shot and killed was taken off life support Thursday.

Her family made the decision because they no longer wanted to see the girl suffer.

“It's like she's fighting for her life. I'm not going to let her suffer no more. I already lost my daughter!” said Grandmother Crystal Jones.

The grandmother of the baby named Miracle was mired in anguish after deciding to terminate life support for the five and half month old girl. The baby's pregnant mother, 19-year-old Parasha Beard was shot and killed last September in a double murder on South Marquette Avenue. Doctors managed to save her baby, which was delivered three months premature and was named Miracle. But a recent bout with pneumonia, and numerous other complications, left the baby struggling and the family felt it was time.

“Today is a day she's going home, where she's better off, she's not suffering, she's not doing any of that no more!” Jones said.

“It's been a long six months. What was once a miracle is no longer a miracle, but remembrance,” said family friend Peter Keller.

Family members believe the gunman was someone from the neighborhood who had argued with Parasha and her friend before shooting them. They continue to plead for help in finding the killer and for an end to violence in Chicago.

“Put the guns down Chicago. For real. I just want justice,” Jones said.

“Whoever did this, they will get caught, you know, because she didn't deserve this, or her baby,” said Parasha’s Aunt Sharita Jones.

Family members say Parashay Beard, like baby Miracle, was an innocent victim. Police said the man she was in the car with had gang associations and was probably the intended target.

The family says that Miracle passed away at about 8 p.m. Thursday night.