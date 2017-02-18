One person taken to hospital after sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Feb 18 2017 12:44AM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 12:50AM EST

STUDIO CITY (FOX 11/CNS) - Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City Friday evening and firefighters had to rescue at least one trapped person.
  
The person that was rescued was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
  
Firefighters were sent at 8:16 p.m. to the sinkhole in the 4200 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, two blocks south of Moorpark Street, Scott said.

