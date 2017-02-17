Van winds up atop cars in parking lot crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 17 2017 03:42PM EST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 09:07PM EST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Yes, parking in Clearwater can be really bad.  Tourists and residents alike are used to hunting for spots and negotiating clogged roads.  But when a van winds up on top of a sedan, even the most jaded beachgoers have to do a double-take.

That was the scene along Sand Key on Friday, when a minor parking lot accident sent a minivan -- with a 74-year-old woman at the wheel, a city spokesperson said -- crashing through a barrier and onto a two cars parked a few feet below.

Photos shared by Clearwater Fire Rescue showed the Kia van straddling atop the roof of a Buick and an Acura after crashing through a railing outside the Shoppes on Sand Key strip mall, just south of Sand Key Park.

Crews are planning to use a crane to lift the van from its delicate perch.

"You don't see this type of accident every day," CFR tweeted.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

