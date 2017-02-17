Active shooter disarmed and detained in area of Golf Links Road and 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - According to Oakland Police a man who was shooting in the area of 98th and Golf Links Road has been disarmed and detained by Oakland Police. Sources have identified the man as Jesse Enjaian. 

Initial reports of the shooting came in around 9:20 a.m. 

Police initially responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle shooting in a neighborhood in the 9500 block of Las Vegas Avenue.

Chopper video showed the suspect spray painting breasts and a penis on a nearby home. 

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was in the street and began shooting at officers. The suspect fired multiple times according to Oakland police. 

An Oakland police car was hit multiple times by rifle rounds Friday morning. 

An Oakland officer discharged his firearm, according to Oakland police. The suspect was struck twice by bullets. Police sources say he was hit in the ankle and shoulder. The suspect was detained and taken to a local hospital with injuries. 

There are no reports of injuries to the officers nor community members.

Bishop O'Dowd High School in the area was on lockdown during the incident. 

Eastbound 580 was closed at Golf Links Road. As of 10 a.m. eastbound 580 had reopened. 

The scene is now secured. 

At this point, additional details have not been released.

