- Banks County Fire and EMS sprang into action to rescue a beloved family dog who had fallen into a well.

The department reported on their facebook page, "We are happy to report the rescue went flawlessly, and CoCo is unharmed and has been returned to her owner."

CoCo's family thanked the Banks County Fire Department and EMS for their work saving the dog.

