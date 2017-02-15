Evacuations ordered as concrete slab threatens to fall from construction site [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SF Fire Department PIO Jonathan Baxter National Evacuations ordered as concrete slab threatens to fall from construction site Fire officials are evacuating five buildings this afternoon in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a 2,000-pound concrete slab is at risk of falling from the 30th floor of a building under construction.

The slab is on the 30th floor of a construction site at 41 Tehama St., fire officials said on Twitter at 2:54 p.m.

Fire officials are now evacuating that site and four nearby sites including 543 Howard St. and 44, 56 and 58 Tehama St.

San Francisco Fire Department PIO Jonathan Baxter updated the situation at 4:00 p.m. and said the unoccupied building suffered a wall failure on the top floor as the wall was being constructed.

He added that a crane attached to the top of the roof is cantilevered on the compromised wall.

Construction workers have been evacuated. Fire officials said there are no injuries to civilians or fire department staff.

Officials are awaiting information from structural engineers on how to remedy the situation safely.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.