VIDEO: Teacher puts student in a headlock, dragging him down the stairs

- A Central Florida teacher was caught on surveillance camera getting forceful with a student at Lyman High school, but that teacher won't face any charges.

Longwood resident Wilbert DelaCruz was arrested a couple weeks ago after police saw this surveillance video.. showing him put a student in a headlock, and then dragging him down the stairs. Police also found marks on the boy's neck.

Despite all of the evidence, Seminole County prosecutors have dropped the charges against DelaCruz. The state attorney's office says, "DelaCruz had a right to discipline the boy, because he was running in the hallway and he swore at DelaCruz twice.

DelaCruz is still on paid leave, while the school board reviews the case.