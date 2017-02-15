Rumor the German shepherd wins Best in Show at Westminster

- A German shepherd from Wisconsin is America’s top dog, winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night.

Five-year-old Rumor, named for Adele’s hit song “Rumor Has It”, came out of retirement to take the title of America’s top tog, the Associated Press reported. She just missed winning Westminster last year, coming in second behind a German short-haired pointer.

Her owner told the Associated Press he had planned to take Rumor home to Edgerton, Wisconsin to be a house pet and have puppies after last year’s show, but ended up returning to the dog show circuit in January for one last run at the prestigious title.

This was Rumor’s 104th career win. Before the show, her owner said this would be Rumor’s last major event.

Rumor is only the second German shepherd to win at the event since its inception in 1877.