Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm get homes

- The Humane Society of Tampa Bay made an exciting announcement on Monday. Two of the fourteen dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm have been adopted.

The shelter says the pups, Lucy and Reggie, adjusted to life outside the meat farm the most quickly out of the group. They went home on Sunday to begin new, happy lives.

The dogs' adopters, a staff member and a volunteer, had each formed bonds with the pups while caring for them at the shelter.

The Humane Society says they are confident Lucy and Reggie's new lives will be fantastic, and that their new human families are committed to the training and care that they will need to thrive.

The remaining 12 dogs, as well as the six puppies that were recently born, will become available for adoption as they are individually deemed ready to transition into a home. The Humane Society recommends anyone interested in adopting keep an eye on their website, which is updated every night by 9 p.m. to see when the dogs become available.