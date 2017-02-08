Get paid to cuddle? A peek inside The Cuddle Sanctuary National Get paid to cuddle? A peek inside The Cuddle Sanctuary How would you like a job that pays you $80 an hour? All you have to do is hug people. Total strangers. Welcome to the world of professional cuddlers.

In a small room with lots of pillows, you'll find a group of people hugging and caressing each other. It's Cuddle Sanctuary in Venice. Jean Franzblau is the founder.

She says, "We offer weekly cuddle workshops which are social events. We also offer professional cuddling which is a one-on-one session between a professional Cuddler and a client."

They say there is no sex involved. The sessions are purely platonic and the reasons for attending are varied.

Take a look at the video.

