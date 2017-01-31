Deputies: Man busted after crossing state lines with moonshine

- Alachua County deputies said they arrested a man who was heading south with a load of moonshine in the trunk of his car.

Deputies said Joe Edwards III, Georgia, was headed south on Interstate 75 when the Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force investigators pulled him over.

Upon searching Edwards' Kia, they found 24 gallons of moonshine called 'white lightning' in the trunk, hidden in water bottle boxes.

Deputies arrested Edwards and took him to the Alachua County jail where he was charged with moving or concealing beverages with the intent to defraud state tax, unapproved container and possession of moonshine whiskey.

Edwards is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.