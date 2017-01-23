Man struck, killed by windblown sign in Hunting Park

The Philadelphia region has been dealing with a nor’easter. Heavy winds and rain hammered the area.

Posted:Jan 23 2017 02:04PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 12:40AM EST

HUNTING PARK (WTXF) - Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly incident after a man was struck and killed by windblown debris Monday in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

It was just before 1 p.m. Monday when police say winds ripped a sign from the wall next to the D&S Auto Sales lot and fell on top of 59-year-old Carey Hall.

"I can't believe the guy got killed with that. I can't believe it," Catalino Berrios told FOX 29. 

Police say Hall was an employee at the small car lot off Old York road. He was sweeping in the lot when the sign fell and pinned him against a car here. Police and medics arrived but Hall died at the scene.

