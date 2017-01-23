Man struck, killed by windblown sign in Hunting Park National Man struck, killed by windblown sign in Hunting Park Authorities in Hunting Park are responding to the scene where a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by windblown debris Monday, according to police.

It was just before 1 p.m. Monday when police say winds ripped a sign from the wall next to the D&S Auto Sales lot and fell on top of 59-year-old Carey Hall.

"I can't believe the guy got killed with that. I can't believe it," Catalino Berrios told FOX 29.

Police say Hall was an employee at the small car lot off Old York road. He was sweeping in the lot when the sign fell and pinned him against a car here. Police and medics arrived but Hall died at the scene.