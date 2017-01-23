Victim of vicious dog attack working hard at recovery National Victim of vicious dog attack working hard at recovery Little Syrai Sanders is still in bandages, but doctors said the 5-year-old girl is making amazing progress just a week after being viciously attacked by dogs while walking to her school bus. That same attack killed her young friend, 6-year-old Logan Braatz.

- Little Syrai Sanders is still in bandages, but doctors said the 5-year-old girl is making amazing progress just a week after being viciously attacked by dogs while walking to her school bus. That same attack killed her young friend, 6-year-old Logan Braatz.

Jeresha Williams, Syrai’s mother shared video of Syrai in physical therapy at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Monday. Williams is amazed by her daughter’s strength as she works to recover.

“Within the short amount of time she’s been here, she was out of ICU within a day and within a week she was up walking by herself,” said Williams.

Despite all she’s endured, Syrai’s mother said the girl is a happy child, remains upbeat, and with her parents gentle guidance, is facing each challenge head-on.

“I just want everybody to know that God has my baby, he has his arms wrapped around her and he’s speaking through her to let everybody know she is OK,” said Williams.

RELATED: Girl, 5, victim of dog attack recovering after 2 surgeries

Williams could not be more proud of how her daughter has been recovering.

“She walked all the way from the gym to her room today, and tomorrow they are going to let her walk from the gym and to her room,” said Williams.

Syrai’s mother said the young girl has also spent some time with therapy dogs.

“She’s gotten over the fear. We got her to talk to the dogs today and play with the dogs and rubbing the dogs she’s just giving us our strength,” said Williams

Monday was a day of many firsts for the child. Hospitalized for nearly a week, she saw herself for the first time since the attack. Williams said Syrai took it well.

“Today was her first time seeing herself and I didn’t know how she was going to handle, but she was looking as though she was looking at how she was, how she had been throughout her life and I asked her ‘Did you see how beautiful you are?’ and she said ‘Yes,’” said Williams

There has been an outpour of support for Syrai from people wanting to help. Her family has started an online account for anyone wishing to help the family with her medical expenses.

RELATED: Charges upgraded for owner in deadly dog attack