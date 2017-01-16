Parents and baby, all delivered by same doctor

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - When Lisa and Scott Tepfer first met in 2012, they had no idea they were both delivered by the same doctor more than 30 years ago. Coincidentally, she works as a labor and delivery nurse with Dr. Henry Prince at North Shore University Hospital where they were born.

So last week when it came time for their second child, Dylan, it only made sense to keep it in the family. Dr. Prince just happened to be on call.

Dr. Prince has delivered well over 5,000 babies. He says his bond with Lisa and Scott's son is extra special.

Lisa and Scott aren't done yet. They'd like to have at least one more baby (hopefully a girl) of course delivered by Dr. Prince.

