Little Elm police officer dies after shot by suspect National Little Elm police officer shot after incident in neighborhood A Little Elm police officer has died after being shot in the neck while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Jerry Walker and other officers responded to 1400 block of Turtle Cove around 3 p.m. after they received a call about a man with a gun in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, the man was yelling at them through a fence.

After police told the man to drop his weapon, he ran inside his house and started shooting at officers, hitting Walker in the neck. He was flown to Denton Regional Medical Center where he later died.

After the shooting, police say the man barricaded himself in his home. He is currently in a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement.

Little Elm ISD placed several nearby schools on lockdown, including Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellar but has since been lifted. The fire chief says the standoff is contained and does not present a danger to the schools.