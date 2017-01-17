Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd caught

By: Holly Bristow , David Williams

Posted:Jan 17 2017 07:10PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 07:34PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The man accused of killing an Orlando Police officer has been captured, the Orlando Police Department tweeted earlier Tuesday evening. 

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Markeith Loyd was taken into custody in Orlando, but the specific location of where he was captured was not immediately known.  Chief Mina said officers used fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs to secure Loyd, 41. 

