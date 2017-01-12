City approves higher fence around Derek Jeter's mansion National City approves higher fence around Derek Jeter's mansion Derek Jeter will be getting some much-needed privacy, in the form of a higher fence.

- Derek Jeter will be getting some much-needed privacy, in the form of a higher fence.

The city of Tampa approved Jeter’s request to install a taller, covered gate around his waterfront home.

The request stems from incidents where people were found peering into his property. People from around the world would stop at the gates of his enormous Davis Islands mansion to take pictures, and possibly score a glimpse of the Yankees star.

Neighbors have complained the traffic around his home is a nuisance, and the city agreed. No word on when the new gate will go up.