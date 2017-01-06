Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting; ongoing active shooter alert National Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting The Broward County Sheriff's Office says five people are dead after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and as many as eight injured.

A lone shooter was responsible for the attack, according to Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson has identified the gunman as Esteban Santiago, and says he was carrying a military ID. He said they do not know if the ID is active or if it belongs to a family member. The senator added he was not sure of the motive, whether Santiago was "mentally deranged" or had a more sinister motive such as terrorism.

The gunman is in custody, officials added, though passengers told FOX News that the airport's garage area was still locked down.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted Friday that shots were fired at the airport. He began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

Minutes later, Fleischer tweeted again, saying that according to police there is one shooter and five victims.

The airport announced via Twitter at 1:16 p.m. that an "ongoing incident" is taking place in the terminal 2 baggage claim.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Local news reported that a shooter was in custody.

Governor Rick Scott was headed to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement on the situation, he said Friday.

