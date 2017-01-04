Llama roaming on busy Athens highway captured

- A llama roaming along a busy highway in Oconee County Wednesday afternoon has been captured.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Twitter.

A viewer sent in video of the animal walking along Epps Bridge Parkway in Athens during rush hour.

it's a good day for oconee county cops pic.twitter.com/7m1kQqakVw — katie beth carey (@katiebethcarey) January 4, 2017

At one point, the video shows the llama, which appears to be unbothered by passing cars, stop in the middle of the roadway and look around.

It was not immediately clear how the animal ended up on the run in Oconee County.