Boy with special needs forms touching bond with deaf dog

A picture of a little boy with a dog wrapped in his arms is gaining a lot of attention on Facebook.

Brandi Guillet, of New Jersey, shared the image with the "Deaf Dogs Rock" Facebook page on Sunday.

"I adopted my son at birth, knowing he had a genetic disorder," Guillet said. "He is now 6 and non verbal but uses sign for communication."

Guillet said her son has formed an amazing bond with a deaf Boxer her family has been fostering.

"She is the most gentle, loving girl ever," Guillet said.

The dog's name is "Ellie" and Guillet said she's planning on making the pup a permanent member of their family.

"The most beautiful part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other! I highly encourage adoption of deaf dogs," Guillet said. "She is such a perfect addition to our family. We have been blessed with Ellie."

DON'T MISS: Hair stylist makes haircut enjoyable for boy with autism