Dog euthanized after attacking family

- The dog reported to have attacked its owner after she tried to dress it in a sweater has been euthanized according to the Hillsborough County Pete Resource Center.

Tampa police said the dog's owner, Brenda Guerrero was attacked by the dog, named Scarface, when she tried to dress the dog. Her husband, Ismael ran outside to help, and the dog attacked him too.

That's when their son stepped in, stabbing Scarface in the head and neck. The Pet Resource Center said the dog's wounds were a contributing factor to the decision to euthanize the animal.

Police and Animal Control officers came and captured the dog. Brenda was seriously hurt, but is expected to recover.