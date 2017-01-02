New McDonald's restaurant in the Vatican causes controversy

- Mcdonald's has very quietly opened a new restaurant in the Vatican. Despite the lack of fanfare, it is creating a backlash.

The restaurant is located just steps from St. Peter's Square.

It is in a building owned by the Vatican

One cardinal blasted it calling it a disgrace saying the space would be better used to help the needy following the teachings of Pope Francis.



There are other fast food restaurants in the area, but this is the first one to be located in a space owned by the Vatican.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.