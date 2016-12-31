Dog rescued from frozen Michigan lake National Dog rescued from frozen Michigan lake Firefighters in Michigan on risked their lives to save a dog that had fallen through thin ice Wednesday.

- Firefighters in Michigan on risked their lives to save a dog that had fallen through thin ice Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived at the lake, the dog was still barking and struggling to climb out of the water, but he was unable to grab onto the ice and pull himself out.

Rescuers made their way to the dog, pulling it to safety.

White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman said they always do their best to rescue a family pet.

"When looking at an ice rescue situation involving animals - if it's a deer, we're probably not going to endanger our staff and put them on the ice, but for a family pet like a dog we'll do our best to rescue them," Holman explained. "The dog was still barking, but was still in the hole that was created from him falling through."

Holman and his crew got their just in time. They said the pup had become lethargic due to the onset of hypothermia.

"Yes. So, we knew that we had to get out there. As you get closer you get into a more crawling position to hopefully not disrupt any more of the ice - almost a slide-in method into the hole where you can gain control of the animal," Holman said.

"When looking at an ice rescue situation involving animals - if it's a deer, we're probably not going to endanger our staff and put them on the ice, but for a family pet like a dog we'll do our best to rescue them."